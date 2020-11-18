Birth announcements

Mills: Olivia Dawn Mills (7 pounds, 3.7 ounces) was born Oct. 29, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph Mills and Jordan Bates of Wymore. Grandparents are Michael Mills of West Plains, Mo., Tonya Mills of West Plains, Mo., Shane Bates. Great-grandparents are George Bohlmeyer of Wymore, Mary Mills of Cleveland. Great-great-grandparents are Judy and Danny Bates of Alton, Mo.

Schmidt: Everly Jamie Renee Schmidt (7 pounds, 7 ounces) was born Nov. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Josh and Amy Schmidt of Beatrice. Grandparents are Edna and the late Jesse Schmidt of Wymore, Allen and the late Marilyn Buss of Wymore, David and Beverly Kitzing of Lexington, the late William and Evelyn Hofferber of Lexington.

Barnett: Maelynn Anna Raney Barnett (8 pounds, 12.3 ounces) was born Nov. 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dillion Barnett and Chelsea Konetzki of Fairbury. Grandparents are Ronnie and Diana Hudson of Fairbury, Jamie Iniquiz of Reynolds. Great-grandparents are Dian Barnett of Lincoln, Mark Konetzki of Henderson, Nevada.