Birth announcements

Mills: Olivia Dawn Mills (7 pounds, 3.7 ounces) was born Oct. 29, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph Mills and Jordan Bates of Wymore. Grandparents are Michael Mills of West Plains, Mo., Tonya Mills of West Plains, Mo., Shane Bates. Great-grandparents are George Bohlmeyer of Wymore, Mary Mills of Cleveland. Great-great-grandparents are Judy and Danny Bates of Alton, Mo.
Schmidt: Everly Jamie Renee Schmidt (7 pounds, 7 ounces) was born Nov. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Josh and Amy Schmidt of Beatrice. Grandparents are Edna and the late Jesse Schmidt of Wymore, Allen and the late Marilyn Buss of Wymore, David and Beverly Kitzing of Lexington, the late William and Evelyn Hofferber of Lexington.
Barnett: Maelynn Anna Raney Barnett (8 pounds, 12.3 ounces) was born Nov. 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dillion Barnett and Chelsea Konetzki of Fairbury. Grandparents are Ronnie and Diana Hudson of Fairbury, Jamie Iniquiz of Reynolds. Great-grandparents are Dian Barnett of Lincoln, Mark Konetzki of Henderson, Nevada.
Klaus: Madelyn Colleen Klaus (7 pounds, 2.1 ounces) was born Nov. 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew Klaus and Allee Jo Wieden of Wymore. Grandparents are Erik and Wendee Spilker of Wymore, Steven Keck of Beatrice, Shelley Klaus, Jason Hatfield of Wilber. Great-grandparents are JoAnn Wieden of Wymore, Sharon Klaus of Beatrice, Michael Klaus of Beatrice, Regina and Dan Keck of Blue Springs, Deb Niemeyer of Beatrice.
Yoder: Blake Alan Yoder (8 pounds, 2.7 ounces) was born Nov. 8, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christian Yoder and Samantha Acker of Beatrice. Grandparents are Anita Myers Lincoln and Alan and Judy Acker of Fremont. Great-grandparents are Norman Vouer of Lincoln, Doyle and Kathrine Acker of Fremont, Mary and Carol Butterfield of Fremont.
Holtzclaw: Milynn Anna Holtzclaw (8 pounds, 1.4 ounces) was born Nov. 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Marshal Holtzclaw and Alexis Craw of Belvidere.
