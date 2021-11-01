Birth announcements

Michaelis: Colt Michael Michaelis (6 pounds, 10 ounces, 18 ½ inches) was born Sept. 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dustin Michaelis and Amber Owens-Everhart.

Haarhues: Bryant Michael Harold Haarhues (9.8 pounds) was born Oct. 15, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Colemann and Bobbi Haarhues of Pawnee City. Grandparents are nancy and the late Harold Tennant of Lewiston, Michael and Teresa Haarhues of Winterset Iowa.

Hauptman: Chezley Allison Hauptman (6 pounds, 12 ounces) was born Oct. 22, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin Hauptman and Madison Vetch of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lesa and Dave Hauptman of Beatrice, Dana Drees of Beatrice, Cliff and Sherry Vetch of Fairbury.

Freitag: Baylin Elise Freitag was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Forest and Linsey Freitag of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lyle and Jacque Probst of Odell, Randy and Esther Freitag of Diller. Great-grandparents are Karen Probst of Beatrice, Verl and Barb Schoenrock of Fairbury.

