Birth announcements

Smith: Winston Charles Smith (8 pounds, 10.2 ounces) was born June 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jeremy Smith and Amanda Owsley of Burchard. Grandparents are Charles and Tammy Smith of Horton, Kan., Mary Owsley of Derby, Kan., Richard Owsley of Leon, Kan. Great-grandparents are Mariwilla and Jim Owsley of El Dorado, Kan.

Duey: McKinlee Sue Duey (6 pounds, 2.9 ounces) was born June 7, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chance Duey and Isabella Kenley of Fairbury. Grandparent is Robert Duey of Haddam, Kan. Great-grandparents are Dan and Vicky Kenley of Fairbury, Bob and Sandy Duey of Haddam, kan.

Allen: Merrick Jay Allen (8 pounds, 6 ounces) was born June 10, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Caleb and Alexis Allen of Beatrice. Grandparents are Travis and Jill Allen of Beatrice, Steve and Jenny Swarthout of Beatrice, Casey and Melissa Collins of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Stan and Judy Meyer of Beatrice, Jan Allen and Ron Boltz of Sabetha, Kan., Carol Grimeson of Humboldt, Norman Leuenberger of Tecumseh, Jim and Judy Pinkerton of Lincoln. Great-great grandparent is Dorothy Collins of Beatrice.

Collins: Joyce Marie Collins was born on June 11, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Parents are Nathanael and Brianna (Clark) Collins of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Julie (Greenwood) Collins of Raymond, Justin and Sheila Clark of Sitka, Alaska. Great-grandparents are Kenneth and Mary Jane Greenwood of Beatrice, Judith Collins and Jim Pinkerton of Lincoln, the late Gary W. Collins, Jack and Sue Bone of Canyonville, OR, Linda Salazar of Southerland, OR, and Tim Clark of Garden Grove, CA. Great-great grandparents are Dorothy Collins of Beatrice, and the late Kenneth Collins, Glenna Graupmann of Las Vegas, N.V., the late Warren W. Graupmann, Dorothy Tunnell Reeves of Roseburg, OR.

Toland: Emmett Asher Toland (8 pounds, 5.3 ounces) was born June 15, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody Toland and Emily Bever of Beatrice. Grandparents are Danny and Jill Toland of Beatrice, Jamie and Benny Hausman of Beatrice, Lisa and Brian Tatmo of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Brenda Carnes of Beatrice, Debbie McCreary of Delaware.

Scheele: Lennon Louise Scheele (7 pounds, .3 ounces) was born June 16, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Britton and Lauren Scheele of Beatrice. Grandparents are Brian and Sandy Scheele of Plymouth, Brian and Kim Baird of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Curt and Kathy Norman of Omaha.

Holexa: Ryker Everett Holexa was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Marc and Rochelle Holexa of Beatrice. Grandparents are Randy and Araceli Gartner of Kansas City, Karen Gartner of Beatrice, Mary Holexa of Lincoln.

Jamison: Rosalee Ray Nikol Jamison was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dominic Jamison and Aireeona McBride. Grandparents are Nikol and Matt Dixon of Tecumseh, Nikki Jamison of Sterling, Jeffrey Wares of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Mary Cavatt of Tecumseh, Janea Rogers of Fairbury, the late Jack Rogers.

Moyer: Remi Mae Moyer and Robert Baines Moyer were born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Zachariah Moyer and Jessica Stierwalt of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lori Maples of Wymore, William and Pam Stierwalt of Wymore, Kerriann and David Otto of Hickman. Great-grandparents are Bill Stierwalt of Beatrice, Norma Pearson of Plymouth.

