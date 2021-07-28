Birth announcements

Richbourg: Kaspian Richbourg (8 pounds, 3.4 ounces) was born July 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Martin Richbourg and Mikayla Duke. Grandparents are Michelle Richbourg of Falls City, Mina Donner of Fairbury, Paul Lamb of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Berry Grier of Hiawatha, Kan., Christine Sisk of Forest City, Mo., Alan Donner of Fairbury, Mary Hellbusch of Reynolds, Jerry and Lisa Duke of Steele City.

Marples: Maleah Starr Marples (6 pounds, 3.4 ounces) was born July 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Michael and Stacey Marples of Beatrice. Grandparents are janey Eaton of Beatrice, James and Caroline Marplles, Charles and Teresa Moore of Boonville, Mo. Great-grandparents are Dean and Marilyn Marples of Wymore.

Henry: Aaliyah Rose Henry was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trenton M. Henry and Makayla Jo Fletcher of Fairbury. Grandparents are Sandra Fletcher of Fairbury, Kirk Fletcher of Fairbury. Donald Boomgaarn of Fairbury, Alyssa Boomgaarn of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Etta Austen of Fairbury, Lavonne Hansen of Grand Island, Gail Henry of Fairbury, Rod Henry of Fairbury, Sharon Fletcher of Junction City, Kan.

