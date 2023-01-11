Birth announcements

Cude: Zayne Alan Cude (6 pounds, 9.4 ounces) was born Dec. 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christina Cude and Samantha Durham of Fairbury. Grandaprents are Stephanie and Tim Cude of Beatrice, Amy Bailey of Frankfort, Kan. Great-grandparents are Chuck and Linda Humphrey of Fairbury, Pam and Randy Slifer of Frankfort, Kan., Neil and Rhonda Cude of Auburn.

Lillibridge: Annaliah Lillibridge (5 pounds, 15.5 ounces) was born Jan. 3, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler Lillibridge and Essence Hill-Meyer of Wymore. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Lillibridge, Jennifer Meyer and Matthew Hill of Wymore. Great-great-grandparents are Jim and Susan Hill of Beatrice.

Evans: Ember Lynn Evans (6 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Jan. 7, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christian Evans and Topanga Redden of Beatrice. Grandparents are LeAnne Ebbers of McPherson, Kan., Patrick Wolf of Beatrice, Gary and PJ Redden of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Delmar and Pamella Ebbers of Beatrice. Great-great-grandparent is Ardelle Ebbers of Daykin.

Montgomery: Kyser Montgomery (7 pounds, 10.9 ounces) was born Jan. 8, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are James Montgomery and Mikeira Nietfeld of Home City, Kan. Grandparents are Dauanie and Tony Nietfeld of Marysville, Tawney and Jim Montgomery of Barneston, Judy Fisher of Marysville. Great-grandparents are Teresa and Ben Bussmann of Marysville.

Fehringer: Sadie Rose Fehringer (6 pounds, 4.9 ounces) was born Jan. 10, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex and Jenna Fehringer of Adams. Grandparents are Daniel and Virginia Fehringer of Humphrey, Michael and Doreen Busboom of Pickrell. Great-grandparents are Thees and Frene Busboom of Beatrice, Doris Dorn of Adams.

Hayemeier: Luke Jeffrey Hagemeier was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Spencer and Ellen Hagemeier. Grandparents are Larry and Judy Hagemeier of DeWitt, Mike and Cheryl Rambour of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Virginia Hagemeier of Beatrice, Lenora Rambour of Columbus, Sandy Keiderlong of Omaha.