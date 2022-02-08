Birth announcements

Francis: Alexander James Francis (7.4 pounds) was born Jan. 24, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Anna Francis of Beatrice. Grandparents are Phil and Suzi Francis of Arvada, Colo., Mike and Carol Jean Harms of Wilcox.

Franzen: Heavenlee Franzen (6 pounds, 6.1 ounces, 17 ¼ inches) was born Jan. 28, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Autumn Franzen of Beatrice. Grandparents are Teresa Lopez of Beatrice, the late Jeremy Lopez of Beatrice, Terence Franzen of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Rhonda Lopez of Beatrice, Leroy Lopez of Beatrice.

Watts: Merrie Charles Watts (8 pounds, 15.8 ounces) was born Feb. 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph and Rachael Watts of Beatrice. Grandparents are David and Susan Watts of Lincoln, Dave and Chris Fread of Lexington. Great-grandparent is Mary Williams of Johnson Lake.

