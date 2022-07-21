Birth announcements

Nienhueser: Hadley Nienhueser (8 pounds, 2.7 ounces) was born July 11, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Seth and Hayley Nienhueser of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dave and Lesa Hauptman of Beatrice, Curtis and Kitti Nienhueser of York. Great-grandparents are Les and Lois Little of Beatrice, Kevin and Sally Chlupacek of Omaha, Duane and Jerri Nienhueser of Hastings, Lori Blue of Texas.

Edmond: Merrillie Marje Haze Edmond (6 pounds, 8 ounces) was born July 12, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Ellie Edmond of Wymore. Grandparents are Pamela Spier-Edmond of Wymore, Wally Edmond of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Patricia Esau of Beatrice, Marie Edmond of Missouri.

Bartek: Liliana rose Bartek (6.14 pounds) was born July 13, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hosptial. Parents are Hunter Bartek and Alexandria Palashinsky of Beatrice. Greandparents are Kurt Bartek of Beatrice, Sonja Douglas of Lincoln, Robert Patashinsky of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Janet Bartek of Crete, Loretta Palashinsky of Fairbury.

Burken: Rye Anton Burken (9 pounds, 3.9 ounces) was born July 13, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hosptial. Parents are Kurt and Kelly Burken of Odell. Grandparents are Daylon and Kay Theye of Odell, Roger and Mary Burken of Blue Hill. Great-grandparent is Sandy Cumro of Odell.

Layman: Layla Jo Layman (6 pounds, 15.7 ounces) was born July 14, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dalton Layman and Ellie Leners of Beatrice. Grandparents are Billy Layman and Paula Bishop of Beatrice, Sharon and Stacy Leners. Great-grandparents are Judy Leners of Beatrice, Carolyn Reasn of Beatrice. Great-great-grandparents are Helen Jessop of Beatrice, John Bishop of Beatrice, Chris and Carol Smith of Beatrice.

Jesonek: Oden Robert John Jesonek (5 pounds, 12.8 ounces) was born July 15, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin Jesonek and Calista Wallman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tony and Summer Jesonek of Home, Kan., John and Stacy Wallman of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Lenora Jesonek of Tulsa, Vallory Wallman of Phoenix.

Shibley: Amanda Shibley was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jesse Shibley and Karen White of Daykin.