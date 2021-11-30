Birth announcements

Siems: Renleigh Rie Siems (7 pounds, 13.4 ounces) was born Nov. 19, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents Jason and Samantha Siems of Beatrice. Grandparents are Kim Siems of Beatrice, Deb Minge of Beatrice, Todd and Linda Minge of Beatrice.

Hayden: Ivy Sage Hayden (8 pounds, 2.3 ounces) was born Nov. 19, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Edward and Colette Hayden of Beatrice.

Gottula: Trilly Ann Gottula (7 pounds, 12.4 ounces) was born Nov. 22, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle and Mary Gottula of Steinauer. Grandparents are Clarence and Carol Schram of Nebraska City, mark and Lynette Tegtmeier of Burchard. Great-grandparent is Esther Tegtmeier of Burchard.

Harris: Esme Starr Harris (6 pounds, 6 ounces) was born Nov. 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Billy Harris and Kristina Few of Beatrice. Grandparents are Ramona Broussard of Beatrice, Ana Williams of Bronx, N.Y.

Herring: Emersyn Pearl Lynn Herring (5 pounds, 5.5 ounces) was born Nov. 26, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jack and Kelsey Herring of Fairbury. Grandparents are Pat and Jody Wharton of Deshler, Tina Herring and Kevin Harding of Alexandria, Paul Herring of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Ray Wharton of Deshler, Jo Trautman of Holdrege, Lonnie Eddings of Pawnee, Okla.

