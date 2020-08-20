Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Brott: Cal LeRoy Brott (7 pounds, 3 ounces, 20.5 inches) was born Aug. 8, 2020 in Scottsbluff. Parents are Halie and Kegan Brott of Chappell. Grandparents are Greg and Teri Meints of Plymouth, Steve and Kellie Brott of Chappell. Great-Grandparents are Lois Meints of Beatrice, Ree Walker of Ogallala, Lil Brott of Sidney.

Sutton: Chariese James Sutton (7 pounds, 3.5 ounces) was born Aug. 14, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jesse and Sarah Sutton of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tim and Linda Soctta of Pearidge, Ark., Chip Sutton of Gower, Mo., Kitty Sutton of Cameron, Mo., Jim Powers of Utica, N.Y.

Byleveld: Aidyn Elizabeth Byleveld (5 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Aug. 18, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Bertus and Carin Byleveld of Beatrice. Grandparents are John and Teresa Crumrine of Beatrice, Ben and Petro Byleveld of Omaruru, Namibia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0