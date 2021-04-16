Birth announcements

Wiegand: Zane Michael Wiegand (8 pounds, 7.4 ounces) was born April 6, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin and Becky Wiegand of Beatrice. Grandparents are Robert and Lisa Wiegand of Beatrice, Doug and Phyllis Nelson of Gordon. Great-grandparent is Doretta Wiegand of Beatrice.

Ward: Braylen Ward (8 pounds, 10 ounces) was born April 12, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Bret Ward and Jade Stephens of Marysville, Kan. Grandparents are Catherine and John Baker of Herkimer, Kan. Patrick and Sherri Stephens of Beatrice.

Stewart: Salena Marie Stewart (7 pounds, 8.6 ounces) was born April 12, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are David A. Steward and Cindy S. Valentine of Blue Springs. Grandparents are Linda Stewart of Beatrice, Jana and Robert Fletcher of Blue Springs. Great-grandparents are Genevieve Fletcher of Blue Springs.

Pesetsky: Coeven Jude Lake Pesetsky (4 pounds, 8 ounces) was born April 13, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Blake and Michael Pesetsky of Lincoln. Grandparents are Kathleen Kidwell of Wymore, Lori Wolf of Blue Springs.

