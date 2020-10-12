Birth announcements

Hawkins: Aleah Faith Hawkins (6 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Sept. 21, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dalton Hawkins and Cassie Moore of Beatrice. Grandparents are Cindy Rainey of Beatrice, Kevin Moore of Falls City, Gary Hawkins of Beatrice, Clarissa Ruh of Wilber. Great-grandparents are Harold Ruh of Madison, Donna and Bob Brown of Topeka, Kan.

DAngelo: Bexley Jo DAngelo (8 pounds, 1.2 ounces) was born Oct. 1, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Adam and Kelli DAngelo of Steele City. Grandparents are Margo and Greg Compton of Steele City, Timmy A. DAngelo of Steele City, Cynthia Spurgen of Cuba, Mo., Gary Romine of Cuba, Mo. Great-grandparents are Betty Vaughn of Fairbury, Keith and DeAnna Spurgeon of Cuba, Mo.

Mills: Lenni Gene Mills (8 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Oct. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Natasha Mills of Beatrice. Grandparents are Amy Mills and Steve Mills of Beatrice.

Howell: Margaret Elaine Howell (5 pounds, 8.7 ounces) was born Oct. 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Daniel and Denice Howell of Wymore. Grandparents are Louis Watts of Wymore, Jerry and Ruth Howell of Linn, Kan.

Johnson: Emma Mae Johnson (7 pounds, 8.6 ounces) was born Oct. 7, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Ashley Johnson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Larry and Mindee Johnson of Brandon, S.D., Cindy Goossen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Doug Goossen of Monroe, S.D. Great-grandparents are Walter and Jeanette Goossen of Monroe S.D., Ken and Peg Baatz fof Soioux Falls, S.D.

