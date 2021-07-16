Birth announcements

Hausman: Hensley Mae Hausman (6 pounds, 2.6 ounces) was born June 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dew Hausman and Kayla Lauby of Beatrice. Grandparents are Amy Hausman of Beatrice, Alisa Lauby of Beatrice, Matt Lauby of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Gretchen and Roy Lauby of Wymore, Rhonda Minzel of Beatrice, Pam Hausman-Wilford.

Freeman: Brynlee Renae Freeman (6 pounds, 15 ounces) was born July 9, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin and Chastity Freeman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Michelle Fleck and James Feldhausen of Beatrice, Bridget Riggs and Danny Freeman of Washington, Kan. Great-grandparents are Rob and Patty Kendall of Reynolds, Mary Freeman and Brenda King of Hanover, Kan.

Norman: Annabella RaeLynn Norman (6 pounds, 12.8 ounces) was born July 10, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Darrian Norman and Alexis Wieskamp of Beatrice. Grandparent is Christopher Wieskamp of Beatrice. Great-grandparent is JoAnn Wieskamp of Beatrice.

Henrichs: Halle Jeanne Henricks (9 pounds, 8.6 ounces) was born July 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joe and McKenzie Henrichs of Beatrice. Grandparents are Murray and Mindy Randel of Beatrice, David and Sherry Henrichs of Diller. Great-grandparents are Cleo Perkins of Diller. Norris and Jan Gold of Diller.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0