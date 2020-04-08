You are the owner of this article.
Birth announcements
Miller: Brandon Neal Miller was born at Beatrice Community Hospital on March 27, 2020. Parents are Edwin and Amanda Miller of Beatrice. Grandparents are Gayla Adamson of Colorado, Glenn and Anna Lois Miller of New Mexico.

Hergott: Olivia Rose Hergott (6 pounds, 10 ounces) was born April 1, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jaydan Hergott and Courtney Skoog of Fairbury. Grandparents are Dawn Stanton and Jerry Troxel of Fairbury, Cindy Hergott and Mark Hergott of Litchfield, Minn.

