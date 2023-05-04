Oblinger: Ollie Francis Oblinger (9 pounds, 11 ounces) was born March 24, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Curt Oblinger and Krystal Rutti of Wymore. Grandparents are Jim and Kaye Oblinger of Wymore, Mike and Anna Izer of Blue Springs. Great-grandparents are Don Smith of Wymore, Phyllis Daubendick of Beatrice.

Jueneman: Tripp Wylder Jueneman (8 pounds, 10.2 ounces) was born April 14, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jeffrey Jueneman and Ashley Ebogger.

Johnson: Barrett Lawrence Johnson (7 pounds, .9 ounces) was born April 23, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Ashley Johnson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Larry and Mindee Johnson of Brandon, S.D., Cindy Baatz-Goossen and Greg Kreuger of Sioux Falls, S.D. Great-grandparents are Ken and Peg Baatz of Sioux Falls, S.D., Walter and Jeannette Goossen of Marien, S.D.

Wiebe: Lainey Marie Wiebe (7.7 pounds) was born April 25, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Craig and Kayla Wiebe of Summerfield, Kan. Grandparents are Denise Ludwing of Summerfield, Kan., Allen and Becky Wiebe of Summerfield, Kan., Daniel and Marci Ludwig of Wisner.

Bohlmeyer: Harlie Rose Rynea Bohlmeyer (7 pounds, 11 ounces) was born May 1, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Zach and Laney Bohlmeyer of Beatrice. Grandparents are Stacie Bohlmeyer and Daniel and Jennifer Bohlmeyer, Mark and Angie Baumfalk of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Danny and Susan Bohlmeyer of Wymore, Marvin and the late Clara Theye of Wymore, Patty and Gary Evert of Beatrice, Barb and the late Dennis Baumfalk of Beatrice.

Schluter: Atley James Schluter (8 pounds, 12.5 ounces) was born May 3, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chris and Jamie Schluter of Odell. Grandparents are Daylon and Kay Theye of Odell, David and Dawn Schluter of Friend. Great-grandparents are Sandy Cumro of Odell, Norman and Roseanne Schluter of Friend.

Ziegelbein: Blaise Ann Ziegelbein was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jared and Kara Ziegelbein of Fairbury. Grandparents are Mark and Jan Knobel of Fairbury, Jim and Alicia Bixby of Columbia, Mo., Raymond and Teresa Ziegelbein of Centrailia, Mo. Great-grandparent is LaVon Wachter of Pierce.

Zabokrtsky: Khaleasi Renee Zabokrtsky was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nicholas and Ambur Zabokrtsky of Beatrice. Grandparents are Teresa Hamilton of Beatrice, Lisa and Ted Auxier of Falls City, Clint Zabokrtsky and Brenda O’Toole of Odell.