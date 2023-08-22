Kochanowicz: Olivia Grace Kochanowicz (6 pounds, 7.7 ounces) was born Aug. 7, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Bret and Melissa Kochanowicz of Beatrice.

Saathoff: Emerson Marie Saathoff (6 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Aug. 10, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tracy and Jeana Saathoff of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jerry and Minniette Saathoff of Beatrice, Joe and Julie Mach of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Clarence and Virginia Saathoff of Beatrice.

Jansky: Mylee Roselynn Jansky (6 pounds 15.5 ounces) was born Aug. 12, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brent and Miranda Jansky of Tobias. Grandparents are Gary and Michelle Baxa of Tobias, Will and Ann Jansky of Friend. Great-grandparent is Melvin Kotas of Western.

McKernan: Joseph Darin McKernan (8 pounds, 1.2 ounces) was born Aug. 13, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Phillippe and Melissa McKernan of Beatrice. Grandparents are Darin and Susan Hessheimer of St. Mary, Caroline Thompson of Lincoln, Scott and Kathy McKernan of Western. Great-grandparent is Maynard Miller of Polk.

Tamerius: Henzley Jo Tamerius was born Aug. 14, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Michael and Pamela Tamerios of Beatrice. Grandparents are Angie Nicholson and the late Roger Nicholson of Beatrice, Lester and Michelle Schlichting of Beatrice, Helen Bice of Chester.