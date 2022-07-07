Birth announcements

Niss: Emma Bryce Niss (6 pounds, 7 ounces) was born June 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Derek and Amanda Niss of Pawnee City. Grandparents are Randy and Deb Niss of Pawnee City, Paul and Ann Marie Calvert of Trenton. Great-grandparents are Bob and Collene Niss of Pawnee City, Diane Sullivan of Jackson.

Imes: Kambrie Elaine Marie Imes (9 pounds, 9.5 ounces) was born June 24, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Colter and Ashley Imes of Beatrice. Grandparents are Danny Bohlmeyer and Sharon Serratt, Russ Whitmore and Donata Whitmore, the late Randy Imes, Sandy Banks. Great-grandparents are the late Frank and Shirley Imes, the late Cheryl Pearson and Geraldine Vater.

Neumann: Henry K. Leopold Neumann was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christopher and Amy Neumann of Beatrice. Grandparents are Brian and Val Neumann of Williamsburg, Iowa, Larry and Sharon Rieffer of Forest City, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Barbara Tibbitts of Orange City, Fla.

Dunn: Arthur Jerrod Dunn (7 pounds, 14.1 ounces) was born July 5, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trevor and Falisatey Dunn of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jerrod and Tracie Novotny of Diller, Kent and Tandra Dunn of Steinauer. Great-grandparents are Joe and Vic Novotny of Johnson, Errol and Linda Wahlstrom. Great-great-grandparent is Barb Smith of Wymore.