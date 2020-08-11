Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schmidt: Huxley Hardin Schmidt (8 pounds, 6.8 ounces) was born July 24, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nate and Brandi Schmidt of Clatonia. Grandparents are Larry and Darcie Schmidt of Wymore, Gale Hardin of Blue Springs, Karen Kentfield of Cortland. Great-grandparents are Roland and Ruby Hardin of Blue Springs, Edna Schmidt of Wymore, Allen Buss of Wymore.

Taylor: Graysen Ray Taylor (5 pounds, 12 ounces) was born July 28, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Robert and Brook Taylor of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tim and Brenda Stokebrand, Margo and Larry Shaw, the late Brian Taylor.

Schultis: Bennett Paul Schultis (7 pounds, 1.7 ounces) was born July 30, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin and Heather Schultis of Fairbury. Grandparents are Tom and Marla Furrow of Fairbury, Barry and Connie Schouboe of Fairbury, Aaron and Lisa Schultis of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Bill and Melva Jurgens of Beatrice, Utha Furrow of Endicott, Ivan and Arlene Zimmerman of Fairbury, Wayne and Linda Schultis of Fairbury, Roger and Joyce Pollman of Wymore.

Dowling: Huxton Wayne Dowling (7 pounds, 4. 8ounces) was born Aug. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trevor and Brianna Dowling of Beatrice. Grandparents are Marlana and Chris Cason, Lynn and James Dowling, Jamie Sinclair. Great-grandparents are Jack and Marlene Cason, Barbra Coggin, Brenda and Robert Wilson.

