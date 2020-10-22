Birth announcements

Saathoff: Neleigh Ann Saathoff (5 pounds, 12.2 ounces) was born Oct. 8, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tracy and Jeana Saathoff of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jerry and Minniette Saathoff of Beatrice, Joe and Julie Mach of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Clarence and Virginia Saathoff of Beatrice.

Engelman: Lennon Rose Engelman (7 pounds, 2 ounces) was born Oct. 9, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chaz and Ashten Engelman of Plymouth. Grandparents are Jeremy and Michelle Engelman of Diller, Shawn and Jami Vater of Beatrice, Carrie Lawler of Beatrice.

Black: Theodore Black (6 pounds, 15.7 ounces) was born Oct. 11, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joshua and Karly Black of Burchard. Grandparents are Steve and Kitt Hamersky of Omaha, Michael and Renita Black of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Albert Hamersky of Lincoln, Betty Spung of Omaha, Glen and Jeanie Rose of Burien, Wash.

Gordon: Ezra Alan Gordon (6 pounds, 15.9 ounces) was born Oct. 13, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Michael and Samantha Gordon of Tecumseh. Grandparents are Shari Grof of Tecumseh, Bruce Gordon of Tecumseh, Jack and Deb Baehr of Tecumseh.

Bodfield: Miles Lawrence Bodfield (8 pounds, 1.1 ounces) was born Oct. 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Rusty and Amanda Bodfield of Odell. Grandparents are Larry and Robin Stanosheck of Odell, Russ and Barb Bobdfield of Lincoln.

