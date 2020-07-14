Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walk: Mollie Jo Cristyna Walk (8 pounds, 2.4 ounces) was born July 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Glen Walk and Jessa Siebe of Beatrice. Grandparents are Mike Siebe of Fairbury, Cyndi and Jesse Bohlmeyer of Reynolds, Regina Mitchell of Beatrice, Gary Oden of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Barbara Siebe of Beatrice, Eva Long of Pahrump, Nev.

Noojin: Layla June Noojin (9 pounds, 7.2 ounces) was born July 7, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Lucas and Dayna Noojin of Holmesville.

McKernan: Theodore Scott McKernan (8 pounds, 2.5 ounces) was born July 9, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Phil and Melissa McKernan of Beatrice. Grandparents are Darin and Susan Hessheimer of Sterling, Scott and Kathy McKernan of Western, Caroline Thompson of Lincoln.

Wit: Trevon Wayne Wit (9 pounds, 2.6 ounces) was born July 9, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trevor and Brittany Wit of Chester. Grandparents are Raymond and Dawn Wit of Chester, Kathy Broers of Chester, Terry Bowman of Bruning. Great-grandparent is Elaine Cottman of Hebron.

Duis: Kendall Duis (8 pounds, .4 ounces) was born July 12, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kurtis and Michaela Duis of Hanover. Grandparents are Craig and Doris Woerner of Greenleaf, Kan., Jim and Joni Duis of Hanover, Kan., Ann Justis of Waterville, Kan., Terri and Todd McBride of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Leila Justis of Greenleaf, Kan., Carolyn Maschman of Daykin.

