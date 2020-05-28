Birth announcements

Schlake: Graham Myer Schlake (9 pounds, one ounce) was born May 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle and Courtney Schlake of Pickrell. Grandparents are Lynn and Nancy Schlake of Firth, Neil and Susan Meyer of Diller. Great-grandparents are Leland and Alice Schlake of Cortland, Dorothy Parde of Beatrice.

Donithan: Starla Donithan (7 pounds, 2.5 ounces) was born May 7, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Hickory Donithan and Ashley Wollenburg of DeWitt. Grandparents are Sharon and Mike Stoner of Canastota, N.Y., Jeanie Donithan of Aransas Pass, Texas. Great-grandparents are Alfred Wollenburg of DeWitt.

Spunaugle: Kashtyn Ignacio Adonis Spunaugle (7 pounds, 13.3 ounces) was born May 11, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Cheyenne Rene Spunaugle of Wymore. Grandparents are Laurie Lamb of Wymore, Keith and Julie Lamb of Wymore, Richard and Maryann Spunaugle of Blue Rapids, Kan. Great-grandparents are Lavona Spunaugle of Blue Rapids, Kan.