Birth announcements

Block: Ava LaRoy Block (6 pounds 11.2 ounces) was born April 15, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Lathen Block and Paige Maschmann. Grandparents are Steve and Beth Block of Steele City, Jeremy and Kandi Swartz of Fairbury, James Maschmann and Evon Fry of Kansas City, Mo. Great-grandparents are Belva Cassell of Steele City, Beth Maschmann of Beatrice.
Foust: Kaisley Rae Foust (8 pounds, 1 ounce) was born April 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Robert and Desiree Foust of Beatrice. Grandparents are Virginia Skidmore of Lincoln, Omar Foust of North Platte, Deb Skinner of Madrid, David Hamm of Greenleafe, Kan.
Rogers: Lois Ann Rogers (6 pounds 12 ounces) was born April 26, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jason and Amber Rogers of Fairbury. Grandparents are Ron and Karen Shestak of Crete, David Rogers of Pagosa Springs, La., Rick and Cindy Gerecki of Boelus. Great-grandparents are Dora Rogers of Madras, Ore., Nancy Schaff of Grand Island, Ken and Patty Schaff of Tucson, Ariz.
Hansel: Leslee Hastings Hansel (9 pounds, 11.7 ounces) was born April 29, 2020. Parents are Christopher and Brenda Hansel of Beatrice. Grandparents are Mary Hansel of Beatrice, Scott and Linda Bates of Beatrice, Randy and Sally Savage of Hastings. Great-grandparents are Aletha Davison of Beatrice, Leonard Doeble of Hanover, Kan.
Schlake: Graham Myer Schlake (9 pounds, one ounce) was born May 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle and Courtney Schlake of Pickrell. Grandparents are Lynn and Nancy Schlake of Firth, Neil and Susan Meyer of Diller. Great-grandparents are Leland and Alice Schlake of Cortland, Dorothy Parde of Beatrice.
Donithan: Starla Donithan (7 pounds, 2.5 ounces) was born May 7, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Hickory Donithan and Ashley Wollenburg of DeWitt. Grandparents are Sharon and Mike Stoner of Canastota, N.Y., Jeanie Donithan of Aransas Pass, Texas. Great-grandparents are Alfred Wollenburg of DeWitt.
Spunaugle: Kashtyn Ignacio Adonis Spunaugle (7 pounds, 13.3 ounces) was born May 11, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Cheyenne Rene Spunaugle of Wymore. Grandparents are Laurie Lamb of Wymore, Keith and Julie Lamb of Wymore, Richard and Maryann Spunaugle of Blue Rapids, Kan. Great-grandparents are Lavona Spunaugle of Blue Rapids, Kan.
Glynn: Brantley Mark Glynn (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born May 14, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joshua and Sabrina Glynn of Beatrice. Grandparents are David and Maxine Glynn of Pawnee City, Burdette Schoen of Lincoln, the late Mark Jurgens and Tiffany Wright of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are the late Robert Schoen and Anora Schoen of Beatrice, the late Jay Glynn, Rita Glynn of Axtell, Kan., Ethal Hartman of Beatrice.
Miller: Nalani Faye Miller was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Emmitt Miller and Haylee Auman of Fairbury. Grandparents of Lisa and Mike Auman of Beatrice, Jennifer and Brandon Howe of Fairbury.
Specht: Elijah Ray Specht was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody and Rebecca Secht of Fairbury.
