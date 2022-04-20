Birth announcements

Mason: Addison Rae Mason (7 pounds, 7.4 ounces) was born April 11, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Lisa Mason of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dale and Phyllis Wickwire of Beatrice, Teresa Mason and the late Steve Mason of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Sally and Jack Sorenson of Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Larson: Nova Lynn Larson (6.4 pounds) was born April 18, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Quentin Larson and Bailey Caroon of Jansen. Grandparents are Tawni and Derek Young of Diller, Shane Caroon of Fairbury, Kelly and Chris Larson of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Marolyn and Jerry Hein of Fairbury, Mick Caroon of Fairbury, Paula and Lee Larson of Faribury, Betty Kujath of Fairbury.

Cowles: Elaena Cowles was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jordan Cowles and Amanda Hicok. Grandparents are Dyanna Ramsey of Barneston, Bradley and Diana Hicok of Diller, Holly Hicok of Fairbury, Gary Cowles of Yakima, Wash. Great-grandparents are Harvey and Sharon of Fairbury, James and Ruth Hicok of Diller (deceased), Philip and Helen Smithwick if Wapatao (deceased), James and Ardith Cowles of Yakima, Wash.

Hall: Kaiser Allen Hall (9 pounds, 1.8 ounces) was born April 20, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. parents are Travis and Alicia Hall of Pawnee City. Grandparents are Mary Marteney and James Marteney of Pawnee City, David and Sandra Hall of Tecumseh, Julie George of Nebraska City.

