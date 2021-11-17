Birth announcements

James: Mateo Greggory James (9 pounds, 3.6 ounces) was born Nov. 8, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Donny Casados and Amber Peterson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Rich and Linda Erb, the late Gregg Peterson. Great-grandparents are Rick and Kim Schwisow.

Williams: Norah Elizabeth Williams (6 pounds, 14.4 ounces) was born Nov. 10, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alexander Williams and Karlee Rademacher of Beatrice. Grandparents are Mark and Kim Rademacher, Jeffery Williams, Kim Williams of Beatrice.

Blecha: Eloise Ann Blecha (7 pounds, 1.3 ounces) was born Nov. 11, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Timothy and Angie Blecha of Tecumseh. Grandparents are the late Harland and Raeshelle Rickers of Wymore, Marvin and Candy Blecha of Humboldt. Great-grandparents are Shirley Forney of Fairbury, Lorna McMurray of Adams, Richard Blecha of Humboldt.

Gerdes: Garen Michael J. Gerdes (8 pounds, 5.3 ounces) was born Nov. 13, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Aaron and Alexus Gerdes of Beatrice. Grandparents are Michelle Keylon, Dotti Gerdes and Aaron Gerdes of Wymore.

