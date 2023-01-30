Birth announcements

de Koning: Landey Lea de Koning (8 pounds, 4 ounces) was born Dec. 28, 2022. Parents are Toke and Lori de Koning of Pawnee City. Grandparents are David and Jana Anderson of DuBois, Lynn and Cecilia deKoning of Burchard and Kenny and Dixie Kimes of Beatrice.

Glynn: Everlee Mae Glynn (7 pounds, 14.8 ounces) was born Jan. 25, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joshua and Sabrina Glynn of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dave and Max Glynn of Pawnee City, Burdette Schoen of Beatrice,TiffanyWright and the late Mark Jurgens of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Anora Schoen and the late Robert Schoen of Beatrice, Ethal Hartman and the late Clyde Hartman of Beatrice, Rita Glynn and the late Jay Glynn of Axtell, Kan.

Jensen: Dutton Knox Jensen (7 pounds, 5.5 ounces) was born Jan. 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brandon and Jade Jensen of Filley. Grandparents are Diane Timmerman of Beatrice, Brian Dieke of Beatrice, Steve and Julie Jensen. Great-grandparents are the late Donald Dieke and Linda Dieke of Beatrice, the late Billey and Jeanne Garrels, Erwin and the late Molly Larsen of Emerson.

Dusso: Killian Stephen James Dusso was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ryan and Lynn Dusso of Fairbury. Grandparents are Robert and Sandy Taverner of Chase, Kan., Joanne Dusso of Surprise, Ariz., Mike Dusso of Menominee, Wisc. Great-grandparents are Dadonna Condit of Wichita, Kan., Rose Dusso of Menominee, Wisc.