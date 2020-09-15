Birth announcements

Winduke: Rikee Mae Winduke was born Aug. 31, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Alana Duke of Fairbury. Grandparents are Mina Duke and Paul Lamb of Fairbury, Jerry Duke II of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Mary and Ron Hellbucsh of Reynolds, Alan Danner of Fairbury, Lisa and Jerry Duke of Steele City. Great-great-grandparent is Lyle Danner of Fairbury.
Spanjer: Cash William Spanjer (9 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Sept. 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brian Spanjer and Amber Copanos of Wymore. Grandparnets are Janet and Jason Logue of Aurora, Mark and Beverly Evans of McCool Junction, Gene and Gloria Spanjer of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Connie and Larry Fishell of Grand Island, Shirley Spanjer of Fairbury, Leora Smith of Fairmont, Bonnie Logue of Aurora.
Heffley: Everest Ren Heffley (7 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Sept. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Hannah Heffley of Fairbury. Grandparents are Lisa and Clayton Sanders of Harrisonville, Mo. and Wanda Wallman of Harbine.
Lovell: Natalia Violet Lovell (6 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Sept. 8, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin and Loueria Lovell of Wymore. Grandparents are Russ and Margaret Smith of Mason, Naylor and Connie Lovell of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Benny and Teresa Bussmann of Marysville, Kan., Jeannie and the late Bill Lovell Sr. of Wymore.
Lawson: Ellie Grace Lawson (7 pounds, 3.8 ounces) was born Sept. 8, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler and Maggy Lawson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lonnie and Cindy Lawson of McCook, Lucy McCalpin and David Wright of St. Louis, Ed Hejlek and Lisa Herder of St. Louis. Great-grandparents are Delbert and Neola Blake of McCook.
McCrimmon: Daxtin Dean McCrimmon (7 pounds, 11.8 ounces) was born Sept. 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Aaron McCrimmon and Baylee Whitton of Wymore. Grandparents are Judy Cotner of Wymore, Kylie Whitton and Ancel Whitton of Plymout, Lori and Larry McBride of Fairbury, Sandy and Larry Whitton of Wymore.
Allen: Ryker Dean Allen (7 pounds, 4.4 ounces) was born Sept. 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Schuyler and Kayleigh Allen. Grandparents are Craig and Donna Schultz of Beatrice, Ed and Sara Allen of Humboldt. Great-grandparents are Dennis and Karen Wallman of Beatrice, Jim and Donna Schultze of Beatrice, Carl and Earl Gimeson of Humbodt, Jan Allen or Moral, Kan.
Beaner: Emma JoAnn Beaner (5 pounds, 9.4 ounces) was born Sept. 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John Beaner and Mariah Hillard of Beatrice. Grandparents are Karisha Henry of Concordia, Ricky Hillard of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Gail Henry of Concordia, kan., Rod Henry of Fairbury, Judy Wagner of Lewiston.
Shue: Everwyne Jae Shue (7 pounds, 9 ounces) was born Sept. 11, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody and Abigael Shue of Beatrice. Grandparents are Hollie and Jeremy Tomjack of Beatrice, Lewel and Crystin Umphress of Ewing, Karl and Naomi Shue of Tennessee. Great-grandparents are Markene Henry of Norfolk, Rebecca and Raymond Wright of Ewing, Deanna Kelly of Sheldon, Iowa, Myrtle Frank of Arizona.
