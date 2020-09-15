Birth announcements

Winduke: Rikee Mae Winduke was born Aug. 31, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Alana Duke of Fairbury. Grandparents are Mina Duke and Paul Lamb of Fairbury, Jerry Duke II of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Mary and Ron Hellbucsh of Reynolds, Alan Danner of Fairbury, Lisa and Jerry Duke of Steele City. Great-great-grandparent is Lyle Danner of Fairbury.

Spanjer: Cash William Spanjer (9 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Sept. 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brian Spanjer and Amber Copanos of Wymore. Grandparnets are Janet and Jason Logue of Aurora, Mark and Beverly Evans of McCool Junction, Gene and Gloria Spanjer of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Connie and Larry Fishell of Grand Island, Shirley Spanjer of Fairbury, Leora Smith of Fairmont, Bonnie Logue of Aurora.

Heffley: Everest Ren Heffley (7 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Sept. 5, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Hannah Heffley of Fairbury. Grandparents are Lisa and Clayton Sanders of Harrisonville, Mo. and Wanda Wallman of Harbine.