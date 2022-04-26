Birth announcements

Sutton: Arthur Ryan Sutton (6 pounds, 3.2 ounces) was born April 18, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jesse and Sarah Sutton of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tim and Linda Socha of Pea Ridge, Ark., Chip Sutton of Stewartsville, Mo., Kitty Sutton of Gower, Mo. and James Powers of Utica, N.Y.

Hinrichs: Halle Joann Hinrichs was born April 22, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dylan and Mikala Hinrichs of Falls City. Grandparents are Bob and Monica Hinrichs of Fairbury, Tony and Donna Fuller of Blue Rapids, Kan. Great-grandparents are Gilbert and Lila Hinrichs of Fairbury, Virginia Grubbs of Fairbury.

Clint: Beckett Elias Clint (6 pounds, 9 ounces) was born April 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Grady Diltz and Kaitlynn Boomgaarn of Fairbury. Grandparents are Ron and Savannah Boomgaarn of Fairbury, Debbie Kemper of Lincoln, Vern Diltz of Weeping Water. Great-grandparents are Barb Halkile of Fairbury, Noel Kemper Sr. of Bennett, Marlee Diltz of Weeping Water.

Miller: Asher James Miller (6 pounds) was born April 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Emmitt Miller and Haylee Auman of Fairbury. Grandparents are Lisa and Mike Auman of Beatrice, Jennifer Kramer of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Kay and Jim Carpenter of Fairbury, Marilyn and Dave Hansen of Crete.

