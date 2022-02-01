Birth announcements

Campbell: Finleigh Rae Campbell (6.8 pounds) was born Jan. 17, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jake and Heather Campbell of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jerry and Charlotte Campbell of Lincoln, Eric and Anna Wilkey of Melvin, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Florence Shetler of Norfolk, Charles and Ginger White, Lilo Larson of Illinois.

Francis: Alexander James Francis (7.4 pounds) was born Jan. 24, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parent sare John and Anna Francis of Beatrice. Grandparents are Phil and Suzi Francis of Arvada, Colo., Mike and Carol Jean Harms of Wilcox.

Sabatka: Bennett Myron Sabatka (7 pounds, 5.1 ounces) was born Jan. 27, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Caleb and Amanda Sabatka of Beatrice. Grandparents are Don Morris of Omaha, Anjie and Rob Leon of Wymore, David Dabatka and Lizzy McCay of Syracuse, Lisa Bice of Blair. Great-grandparents are Roxie Morris of Omaha, Rose Bowlby of Omaha, Doug and Billie BBund of Crystal, Minn.

Thernes: Stetson Matthew Thernes (7 pounds, 8.5 ounces) was born Jan. 28, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle and Shelby Thernes of DeWitt. Grandparents are Matt and Susan Barnard of Beatrice, Dean and Tammy Thernes of DeWitt. Great-grandparents are Sharon Thernes of Hooper, Dave and Bonnie Fauss of Hooper.

Brant-Shue: Alexander William Brant-Shue (6 pounds, 13.6 ounces) was born Jan. 28, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody Shue and Lindsey Brant of Beatrice. Grandparents are Karl and Naomi Shue of Tennessee, Laura and Todd Eisenach of DeWitt, Ken Brant of Western. Great-grandparents are Deanna Kelly, Myrle Frank of Iowa, Carol Brant of Superior, Joseph and Pauline Placek of Swanton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0