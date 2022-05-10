Birth announcements

Buchli: Sutton Lee Buchli (7 pounds, 14 ounces) was born April 25, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jake and Sami Buchli of Beatrice. Grandparents are Bill and Tammy Buchli of Fairbury, Kathy Burton of Rapid City, S.D., Randy Stark of Utica. Great-grandparents are Betty Burton of Rushville, Marilyn Suggett of Beatrice, LeRoy and Mary Haecker of Beatrice.

Hamm: Bodhi William Hamm (8 pounds, 7.6 ounces) was born April 27, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex Hamm and Jennifer Dunekacke-Hamm of Lincoln. Grandparents are Mary Lou and Lee Dunekacke of Johnson, Dave and Julie Hamm of Norfolk.

Eggert: Charlotte Ilene Eggert (7 pounds, 1.8 ounces) was born April 29, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler Eggert and Emily Gary of Beatrice. Grandparents are John Hinners of Wymore, Carolyn Meyer of Pickrell. Great-grandparent is Kathy Hinners of Waverly, Ind.

Leal: Niko Anthony Leal was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Anthony Leal and Hona Vorderstrasse of Fairbury. Grandparents are Brad and Gina Vorderstrasse of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Stella and Dale Vorderstrasse of Alexandria, Maudie and Harry Majeski, Jacquline and Lupe Flores.

Hamel: Rudy Mark Hamel was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Colby and Delaney Hamel of Fairbury. Grandparents are Mark and Pam McGregor of Belleville, Kan., Marcelle Hamel of Wichita, Kan. Great-grandparents are Joan McGregor of Wichita, Kan. Stephen and Linda Lantz of Red Oak, Iowa.

Berry: Nora Pearl Berry was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chad and Chelsea Berry of Falls City. Grandparents are Gene and Sherry Thurmond of Mt. Vernon, Wash., Boyd and Christy Berry of Phoenix. Great-grandparents are Bill and Gisela Swaim of Concho, Ariz.

Fujan: Oliver James Fujan was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Matthew and Emily Fujan of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dave and Angela Fujan of Pickrell, Tim and Madeline Clayton of Sargent.

