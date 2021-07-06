Birth announcements

Bruna: Myles Joseph Bruna (7 pounds, 21 inches long) was born March 25, 2021.Parents are Brady and Mandi Bruna of Hanover, Kan. Grandparents are Darrell Schramm of Odell, Theresa Schramm of Beatrice, Tony and Jeanne Bruna of Hanover, Kan. Great Grandparents are Butch Bruna of Hanover, Kan., Kenny and Alice Meyer of Baileyville, Kan.

Bartels: Rexa ReAnn Bartels (7 pounds, 10 ounces) was born June 16, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln. Parents are Tanner and Melissa Bartels of Lincoln. Grandparents are Bruce and Yvonne Rahe of DeWitt, Larry Beerenstrauch, Tom and Donna Bartels of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Aleatha Gronemeyer of Plymouth and the late Eldred Gronemeyer, the late Ervin and Beryl Beerenstrauch, the late Walter and Genevieve Bartels and the late Clarence and Arlene Sasek.

McLellan: Aiden Dean Andrew McLellan (6 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches) was born June 28, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Zach McLellan and Ana Crow. Grandparents are Teresa McLellan of Beatrice, the late Andrew McLellan, Teresa Bernasek of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Pati McLellan of Scottsbluff, Al and Sondra McLellan of Beatrice, the late Norma Bernasek.