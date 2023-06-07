Dorothy: Shealyn Claire Dorothy (8 pounds, 7 ounces) was born May 4, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Troy and Bethany Cornell of Beatrice. Grandparents are Judy and Monte Dorothy of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kathyann Marton, Robert Puchta, Coaire Puchta of Rhode Island.

Peck: Tucker David Peck (8 pounds, 7 ounces) was born May 10, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Daniel and Karly Peck of Beatrice. Grandparents are William and Emily Peck of McCook, Tammy and Jeffrey Eckley of Lincoln, Russell and Josie Downs of Worley, Ida. Great-grandparents are William and Vina Peck of North Platte, Beatrice and Julian Estrada of North Platte, Donna and Edward Voss of Lincoln.

Mick: Reuben John Mick (7 pounds, 3.9 ounces) was born May 10, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cameron Mick and Gabrielle Slapnicka of Beatrice. Grandparents are Alvin and Kristie Slapnicka of Beatrice, Ron and Phyllis Mick of Wymore. Great-grandparents are Rick and Kim Schwisow of Pickrell, Roberta Creek of Crab Orchard.

Faulder: Emma Mae Faulder (7 pounds, 7 ounces) was born May 12, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nick and Liz Faulder of DeWitt. Grandparents are Scott and Jeanette Faulder of DeWitt, Lloyd and Lucy Blood of Beatrice.

Messman: Ford Darrell Messman (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born on May 13, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Parents are Trevor and Abbie Messman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Darrell and Pauline Messman, Fred and Lorraine Hoyle all of Beatrice. Great grandparents are Dean & Aladean Shuck, Grant & Melodie Hoyle all of Beatrice.

Kuhn: Copelynn Ann Marie Kuhn (6 pounds, 4.4 ounces) was born May 22, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jordan Kuhn and Faith Galligan of Fairbury. Grandparent is Tawnya Kuhn of Beatrice.

Brown: Elijah Bennett Brown (6 pounds, 10.4 ounces) was born May 22, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Daniel Brown and Sherry Lamphier of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tim Brown of Blue Springs, Elaine Murdock of Wymore, Nancy and Brent Lamphier of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Charlette Ann Bennett and Jerry Bennett, Wilbar Sr. and Blache Brown of Beatrice, Rose and Ewald Rathman of Beatrice.

Hughes-Kuhn: Kai Bentlee Hughes-Kuhn was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Zachary Kuhn and Alayna Hughes of Beatrice. Grandparents are Angie Muse, Teniko Muse of Wymore, Tina Groathouse, Lonnie Groathouse of DeWitt. Great-grandparents are Linda Hortman of Beatrice, Carol Buckbolz-Hughes of Wymore, Patty Groathouse of Lincoln, Deb Niemeyer of Beatrice, Gary Kuhn of Beatrice, Jim Groathouse of Fairbury. Great-great-grandparents are Lois Herling and the late Richard Herling of Beatrice.

Reed: Aurora Adare Reed was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin Reed and Jaden Siebe of Fairbury.