Birth announcements

Pralle: Cole Clarence Pralle (4 pounds, 1.5 ounces), Colin Allen Pralle (3 pounds, 13 ounces), Cale Elizabeth Pralle (3 pounds, 7 ounces) were born April 26, 2020 at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn. Parents are Clay and Sara Pralle of Bremen, Kan. Grandparents are Elizabeth Mais of Beatrice, and Marv and Sandy Pralle of Herkimer, Kan.

Lange: Kortez Lange (6 pounds, 1.6 ounces) was born June 9, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Alyssa Lange of Fairbury. Grandparents are Terasa Bauer of Plymouth, Kaven Corliss of Schickley, Jim Lange of Beatrice, Danny Bvejcha of Wilber.

Binnick: Kahlo Bradlee Binnick (7 pounds, 2.4 ounces) was born June 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Sean Binnick and Alicia Weidner of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dennis binnick and Bobbette Ackerman of Fiarbury, David Weidner of Fairbury and Noreen Weidner of O’Neill.

Gottula: Laynee Grace Gottula (6 pounds, 7.1 ounces) was born June 14, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joel and Ashley Gottula of Elk Creek. Grandparents are randy and DeAnna Sikyta of Auburn, Jeff and Sandy Gottula of Johnson. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Darla Gottula of Tecumseh, Gwen Hauptman of Pawnee City, Keith Burow of Auburn.