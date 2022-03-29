Birth announcements

Beaudoin: Rosalie Lynn Beaudoin (4 pounds, 12 ounces) was born March 9, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Josh and Tracy Beaudoin of Beatrice.

Buss: Aurora Sue Buss (7 pounds, 6 ounces) was born March 14, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Lance and Hailee Buss of Beatrice. Grandparents are Linda and James Buss of Beatrice, Tyler and Suzanne Phelps of Beatrice, Sue and Billy Buss of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Marlene Phelps of Crete, Berma Buss of Beatrice, Elta Lewein of Beatrice.

Warnke: Bennett Edward Warnke (8 pounds, 9.8 ounces) was born March 25, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Blake and Skyler Warnke of Morrowville, Kan. Grandparents are Ed Iller of Morrowville, Kan., Shari Wurtz-Miller and Dave Weber of Washington, Kan., Joanie Warnke of Lincoln, John and Logan Kim Armstrong of Logan, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Ron and Barb Wurtz of Morrowville, Kan., Leonard Bartels of Washington, Kan., Lawrence and Joan Warnke of Fairbury, Cheryl Greenwood of Omaha, Richard Greenwood of Fairbury, Carol Armstrong of Logan, Iowa.

Esau: Baker Hamilton Esau (7 pounds, 14.1 ounces) was born March 29,2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brett and Darcy Esau of Beatrice. Grandparents are Don and Jane Esau of Beatrice, John and Roni Caffrey of Hesston, Kan., Stuart and Stephanie Hamilton of Santa Fe N.M. Great-grandparent is Betty Esau of Beatrice.

