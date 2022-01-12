 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Sooby: Era Diana Sooby ( 6 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Jan. 6, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Adam and Darya Sooby of Fairbury.

Decker: Sutton Ada Decker (7 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Jan. 8, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Wyatt and Meredith Decker. Grandparents are Scott and Lisa Decker of Washington, Kan., Rosie and Jeff Weber of Denton. Great-grandparents are Nancy Camiglia of Omaha, Shirley and Jerry Shaffer of Beatrice, Edith Weber of Hastings.

Wissink: Stetson Robert Wissink (7 pounds, 6.5 ounces) was born Jan. 10, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Daniel and Angela Wissink of Beatrice.

