Birth announcements

Wylie: Ophelia Rose Wylie (6 pounds, 2.4 ounces) was born Aug. 25, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph Wylie and Hunter Beurskens of Beatrice.

Kaul: Titus Dean Zoch-Kaul (5 pounds, 14.9 ounces) was born Sept. 8, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Damian Kaul and Ella Lenz of Wymore. Grandparents are Justin and Rachel Zoch of Wymore, Derek and Shayla Lenz of Washington, Iowa, Jennifer and Jason Fisher of Cook, Sara and Kevin Doty of Nebraska City. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Cyndi Brown of Fairbury, Sheri Zoch of Wymore, Mark and Dorothy Kaul of Auburn, Cindy Stanley of Unadilla.

Kaufman: Winona Grace Kaufman (7 pounds, 12 ounces) was born Sept. 20, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Rick Kaufman and Hannah Winslow. Grandparents are Patty and Paul Kaufman of Beatrice, Nancy Jacobs of St. Louis, Mike Winslow of St. Louis.

Vitosh: Brekyn Marie Vitosh (8 pounds, 3.8 ounces) was born Sept. 22, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Blake and Carly Vitosh of Odell. Grandparents are Bruce and Gwen Vitosh of Odell, Jim and Sherry Morehead of Fairbury. Great-grandparent is Rosemary Hoble of Odell.

Weers: Emmett Mark Weers was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ethan and Lexi Weers of Diller. Grandparents are Mark and Rochelle Weers of Diller, Mike and Beverly Dick of Munich, N.D.