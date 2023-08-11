Nutsch: Koy Steven Nutsch (8 pounds, 14.9 ounces) was born July 17, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kolt and Hayden Hutsch of Endicott. Grandparents are Steve and Peggy Hemphill of Diller, Brenda Riggle of Endicott. Great-grandparents are Ken and Nancy Riggle of Endicott.

Cookus: Bentley James Cookus (7 pounds, 10.7 ounces) was born July 18, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin and Angelena “Angel” Cookus of Wymore. Grandparents are Jilly and Angel Cookus of Wymore, Tracy Izer of Wymore, Charles O’Keefe of Lincoln.

Sweeney: Stevie Lynn Sweeney (8 pounds, 12 ounces) was born July 20, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Janelle Sweeney of Beatrice.

Caufield: Grayson Faulfield (9 pounds. 5.5 ounces) was bone July 28, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brandon and Tianna Caufield of Fairbury.

Munoz: Jayden Armani Munoz was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Taylor Munoz and Andrea Adams of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jane Adams of Marysville, Robert Adams of Omaha, Jim and Donna Munoz of Pickrell. Great-grandparent is LaDonna Remmers of Beatrice.