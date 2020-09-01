Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ebke: Harold Roy Ebke (6 pounds, 1.9 ounces) was born Aug. 18, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Rachel Ebke of Fairbury. Grandparents are Roy Malchow of Beatrice and the late Fay Malchow, Steve and Deb Ebke of Daykin and the late Loya Schoenrock. Great-grandparent is Arlene Ebke of Daykin.

Stabler: Gianna Rey Stabler (7 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Aug. 19, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Angelo and Steree Stabler of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tracy and James Zabokrtsky of Beatrice, Raymond Bumey of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Ron and Betty Steffen of Oakland.

Knapp: Stella Dereka Knapp (9 pounds) was born Aug. 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jared and Brandi Knapp of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jed and Melody Knapp of Lincoln, Mark and Barb Scott of Lincoln, Gary and Kellie Ramer of Schubert. Great-grandparents are Gary and Jan Ramer of Hiawatha, Kan. Janet Ramer of Shubert.