Birth announcements

Ebke: Harold Roy Ebke (6 pounds, 1.9 ounces) was born Aug. 18, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Rachel Ebke of Fairbury. Grandparents are Roy Malchow of Beatrice and the late Fay Malchow, Steve and Deb Ebke of Daykin and the late Loya Schoenrock. Great-grandparent is Arlene Ebke of Daykin.
Stabler: Gianna Rey Stabler (7 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Aug. 19, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Angelo and Steree Stabler of Beatrice. Grandparents are Tracy and James Zabokrtsky of Beatrice, Raymond Bumey of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Ron and Betty Steffen of Oakland.
Knapp: Stella Dereka Knapp (9 pounds) was born Aug. 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jared and Brandi Knapp of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jed and Melody Knapp of Lincoln, Mark and Barb Scott of Lincoln, Gary and Kellie Ramer of Schubert. Great-grandparents are Gary and Jan Ramer of Hiawatha, Kan. Janet Ramer of Shubert.
Koch: Layton Walker Koch (9 pounds, 2.2 ounces) was born Aug. 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex and Makayla Koch of Beatrice. Grandparents are Rick and Annette Garton of Diller, Gary and Teresa Koch of Odell. Great-grandparents are Eldonna and Roger Schwisow of Lincoln, Virgil and Judy Garton of Diller, Eugene and Dorothy Peschel of Marysville, Kan.
Pagnano: Felicity A. Pagnano (6 pounds, 2 ounces) was born Aug. 26, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Darlene Reuter of Humboldt, Dominic and Tina Pagnano of Dawson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!