Birth announcements

Podany: Maverick Hayes Podany (7 pounds, 12 ounces) was born April 14, 201 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nicholas as Brittany Podany of Beatrice. Grandparents are Keith and Connie Jurgens of Beatrice, Jim and Brenda Podany of O’Neill. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Joyce Hull of Lynch.

MacFarland: Evangeline Marie MacFarland (6 pounds, one ounce) was born April 15, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nathaniel Macfarland and Gladiz Fellez-Hernandez of Plymouth. Grandparents are Nancy Josselyn and Rene Lariviere of Plymouth, Rafael Tellez-Hernandez of Beatrice, Kathy Hernandez and Jimmy Nicholas of Delaware. Great-grandparent is Liane Van Ackern of Dorchester.

Mott: Quinn Peyton Mott (5 pounds, 14.2 ounces) was born April 16, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle and Maira Mott of Beatrice.

Busboom: Chloe Jae Busboom (8 pounds, 10.2 ounces) was born April 19, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Sam and Kayla Busboom of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jan and Garry Busboom of Beatrice, Murray and Mindy Randel of Beatrice.