Birth notices

Milburn: Molly Rose Milburn (7 pounds, 7 ounces) was born May 26, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chris and Ashley Milburn of Filley. Grandparents are Lois and Dennis Milburn of Wymore, Jim and Melody Snesrud of Bennet. Great-grandparents are Dwight Snesrud of Lincoln, Lindy Pralle of Wymore.
Lienemann: Avery Ann Lienemann (9 pounds, 9 ounces) was born June 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler and Tish Lienemann of Marysville, Kan. Grandparents are Fred and Julie Lienemann of Marysville, Kan. Don and Carolyn Osborne of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Don Roche of Wymore, Pat and Betty L’Ecuyer of Morrowville, Kan.
Berry: Emersyn Rae Berry (8 pounds, 6.8 ounces) was born June 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alexander Berry and Kylee Engelman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lavern and Cheryl Engelman of Beatrice, Scott and Kimmy Berry of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Terry and Hawn Smith of Beatrice.
Parks: Paris Marie Parks (8 pounds, 4.3 ounces) was born June 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dallas Parks and Kelsey Yeager of Sterling. Grandparents are Gerald Yeager of Mound City, Mo., Sandra Plummer of Faucett, Mo., Ray Parks f Tecumseh.
Poling: Brecken Gearl Poling (7 pounds, 15 ounces) was born June 6, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ryan and Michelle Poling of Beatrice/ Grandparents are Tom and Nancy Rudder of Beatrice, Melanee Plantenga of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Johnny and Mary Lou Rudder of Beatrice, Glenn and Verda Riekenberg of Beatrice, Bill and Nelda Easter of Chappell.
Fossler: Addisyn Lynne Fossler was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joel and Stacy Fossler of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jim and Kaye Oblinger of Wymore, Lawrence and the late Paula Fossler of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Donald and the late Judy Smith of Wymore, Phyllis Daubendiek of Beatrice, Mildred Fossler of Filley, Paul and LaNetta Abler of Norfolk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!