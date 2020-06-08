Birth notices

Milburn: Molly Rose Milburn (7 pounds, 7 ounces) was born May 26, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Chris and Ashley Milburn of Filley. Grandparents are Lois and Dennis Milburn of Wymore, Jim and Melody Snesrud of Bennet. Great-grandparents are Dwight Snesrud of Lincoln, Lindy Pralle of Wymore.

Lienemann: Avery Ann Lienemann (9 pounds, 9 ounces) was born June 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler and Tish Lienemann of Marysville, Kan. Grandparents are Fred and Julie Lienemann of Marysville, Kan. Don and Carolyn Osborne of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are Don Roche of Wymore, Pat and Betty L’Ecuyer of Morrowville, Kan.

Berry: Emersyn Rae Berry (8 pounds, 6.8 ounces) was born June 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alexander Berry and Kylee Engelman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lavern and Cheryl Engelman of Beatrice, Scott and Kimmy Berry of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Terry and Hawn Smith of Beatrice.

Parks: Paris Marie Parks (8 pounds, 4.3 ounces) was born June 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dallas Parks and Kelsey Yeager of Sterling. Grandparents are Gerald Yeager of Mound City, Mo., Sandra Plummer of Faucett, Mo., Ray Parks f Tecumseh.