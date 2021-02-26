Birthday Celebration!

Verna Lee Kindig Tubbs, formerly of Beatrice will celebrate her 95th birthday on March 13. She graduated from Roseland HS, attended Hastings College & UNL, taught school in Roseland & Bassett, NE, Guam & Beatrice. While raising four children with love & kindness, she also is an expert cook, seamstress, avid reader & world traveler.
Birthday greetings can be sent to:
Verna Lee Tubbs
2518 South Vaughn Way
Suite C
Aurora, CO 80014.
Happy Birthday from Cyndi, Patrice, Craig & Laurel & many other family members