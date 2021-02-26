 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday Celebration!
View Comments

Birthday Celebration!

Verna Lee Tubbs

Verna Lee Tubbs

Verna Lee Kindig Tubbs, formerly of Beatrice will celebrate her 95th birthday on March 13. She graduated from Roseland HS, attended Hastings College & UNL, taught school in Roseland & Bassett, NE, Guam & Beatrice. While raising four children with love & kindness, she also is an expert cook, seamstress, avid reader & world traveler.

Birthday greetings can be sent to:

Verna Lee Tubbs

2518 South Vaughn Way

Suite C

Aurora, CO 80014.

Happy Birthday from Cyndi, Patrice, Craig & Laurel & many other family members

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News