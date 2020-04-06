You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Black Hills Energy recognizes worker for 30 years of service
View Comments

Black Hills Energy recognizes worker for 30 years of service

On April 2, after 30 years with the gas company, Sue Wymore retired. Sue was not only an integral part serving customers as part of the Black Hills Energy team in Beatrice, she was deeply passionate about serving the community. It was not unusual for Sue to spend hours caring for a wounded or abandoned baby animal through her volunteer work as part of the Beatrice Humane Society, teach a Junior Achievement class to local students, deliver Meals on Wheels, serve as an Ambassador for the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce or lead a community volunteer effort such as the annual Can Care-a-Van food drive or United Way fundraising campaign. In order to keep safety and social distancing protocols a priority Black Hills Energy is asking for a card shower in lieu of the originally planned reception. Please send cards of congratulations to Sue Wymore at 510 N Commerce St. Beatrice, NE 68310.

“Sue is the glue that holds the Beatrice area together, often deflecting credit to others on the team. Her attention to detail and expertise will be missed, but it’s Sue’s personality and genuine care for others that cannot be replaced,” said Matt Morrissey, operations supervisor for the Beatrice area.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska
State

Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he remains confident that his statewide order to limit gatherings to 10 people is sufficient to help shield Nebraskans from the spread of the coronavirus without moving to a shelter-at-home directive.

A lost season
Prep Sports

A lost season

The Spring sports season is supposed to be one last hurrah for high school senior athletes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News