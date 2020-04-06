Black Hills Energy recognizes worker for 30 years of service

On April 2, after 30 years with the gas company, Sue Wymore retired. Sue was not only an integral part serving customers as part of the Black Hills Energy team in Beatrice, she was deeply passionate about serving the community. It was not unusual for Sue to spend hours caring for a wounded or abandoned baby animal through her volunteer work as part of the Beatrice Humane Society, teach a Junior Achievement class to local students, deliver Meals on Wheels, serve as an Ambassador for the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce or lead a community volunteer effort such as the annual Can Care-a-Van food drive or United Way fundraising campaign. In order to keep safety and social distancing protocols a priority Black Hills Energy is asking for a card shower in lieu of the originally planned reception. Please send cards of congratulations to Sue Wymore at 510 N Commerce St. Beatrice, NE 68310.