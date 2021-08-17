Blood drives to be held two days in Beatrice

Last November, Louie Esau passed away after contracting COVID-19. Inspired by his wife’s need for blood, Louie began donating blood and donated nearly 31 gallons before his passing.

Louie was devoted to his church, to service and to his family. To honor his memory and celebrate the many ways he contributed to his community, Louie’s family is asking the community to make plans to give blood as a tribute during a special two-day blood drive in Beatrice at the Holiday Inn Express.

The events will be Tuesday, Aug. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.