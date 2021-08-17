Blood drives to be held two days in Beatrice

Last November, Louie Esau passed away after contracting COVID-19. Inspired by his wife’s need for blood, Louie began donating blood and donated nearly 31 gallons before his passing.
Louie was devoted to his church, to service and to his family. To honor his memory and celebrate the many ways he contributed to his community, Louie’s family is asking the community to make plans to give blood as a tribute during a special two-day blood drive in Beatrice at the Holiday Inn Express.
The events will be Tuesday, Aug. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Following the latest CDC guidelines, the Red Cross will require all blood donors, staff and others at our blood drives and donation centers to resume wearing face masks regardless of their vaccination status starting Aug. 9. The health and safety of everyone attending Red Cross blood drives across the country is a top priority especially as COVID-19 cases are surging again.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with local guidance.