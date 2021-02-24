Blood profiles to be offered at JCH&L

The profile report includes explanations of each factor which may be considered higher or lower than normal. Anyone with concerns about their screening results is encouraged to schedule an appointment with their personal family physician to discuss the results.

Since this is not a physician-ordered exam, it is not covered by Medicare or other insurance, and results are not sent to a physician. Payment will be collected at time of service. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment.

This screening is private pay only. If you want a complete blood profile which would be covered under an insurance preventative care option, you must have a physician-ordered screening, separate from this event.

The $45 rate is a considerable savings to patients compared to the regular costs of this type of complete blood profile, said Lab Manager Dan Reikofski.

To make an appointment for the blood profile, call Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services at (402) 729-6851.

