Blood profiles to be offered at JCH&L

Complete blood profiles will be offered by Jefferson Community Health & Life at a discounted rate weekday mornings March 29-April 9.
Blood profiles appointments will be offered weekdays at the outpatient clinic area at Jefferson Community Health Center, 2200 H St; and Thursday, April 8, at JCH&L Plymouth Clinic, 316 N. Madison Ave., Suite 200, Plymouth.
The screening will be available by appointment only. A limited number of appointments will be available. Please make your appointment early! Fasting is required prior to the blood screening. All participants will be provided their confidential screening results.
The complete blood profile will cost $45 and includes:
* Comprehensive Metabolic Profile and Lipid Profile – This group of tests tells about heart, liver, kidney and sugar levels in the blood. The cholesterol is fractionated into low- and high-density levels, and gives the person’s coronary heart disease risk.
* T4 -- Basic screen for thyroid function.
* Hemagram – This is a blood count telling the number of white blood cells and red blood cells. It also tells the hemoglobin level.
This year there are also two optional additions to the test: a PSA (prostate-specific antigen test) for men for $10; and Hemoglobin A1C, which measures average blood sugar over the past 2-3 months, for $10.
The profile report includes explanations of each factor which may be considered higher or lower than normal. Anyone with concerns about their screening results is encouraged to schedule an appointment with their personal family physician to discuss the results.
Since this is not a physician-ordered exam, it is not covered by Medicare or other insurance, and results are not sent to a physician. Payment will be collected at time of service. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment.
This screening is private pay only. If you want a complete blood profile which would be covered under an insurance preventative care option, you must have a physician-ordered screening, separate from this event.
The $45 rate is a considerable savings to patients compared to the regular costs of this type of complete blood profile, said Lab Manager Dan Reikofski.
To make an appointment for the blood profile, call Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services at (402) 729-6851.