Blue River 4-H meeting notes

The Blue River 4-H Club met on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the 4-H Building in Beatrice with President Chloe Jurgens opening the meeting. Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer lead the club with the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was taken by Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer, with members answering with their favorite color. Treasurer’s report was given by club leader, Jill Kuzelka.

Our September meeting closed out the 2021 4-H year with a potluck supper. Career portfolios were the focal point of the meeting. We covered questions about content, reviewed community service projects and then club awards were distributed.

During the meeting, Blue River also celebrated the retirement of dedicated club leader, Jill Kuzelka after 25 years! Jill will be staying on to lead the horse portion of the club, and Jana Mullins will be our new administrative club leader.

Thank you to everyone for your hard work and dedication to the club. See you all in 2022!

Sutton Morris, Blue River 4-H News Reporter

