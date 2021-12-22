Blue Rivers announces transportation cost increase

Effective January 1, 2022, Blue Rivers Area Agency Public Transportation, operating under the guidance of Nebraska Department of Transportation and USDOT is announcing that they will be increasing the fare of city to city transportation trips, from the current $5 one-way fare to $6 one-way fare.

This increase does not include the current Intercity Fare of $11 one way. The $1 per one-way trip fare increase will help offset the increased fuel prices and labor costs incurred maintaining the public transit system in our five counties: Thayer, Jefferson, Gage, Otoe and Nemaha.