Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging serves community

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has been serving eight counties in Southeast Nebraska since 1974.
With a variety of services for the elderly, the mission of the agency is to develop or support a system of coordinated and comprehensive services for older individuals that promotes a safe, healthy and independent lifestyle.
Some of the services include transportation, handyman, housekeeper, personal care, home delivered meals, care management or legal services.
“Transportation is a service available to the general public and anyone can access it for a fee. In some areas we pick up pre-school children from daycare and take them to school so their parents can work,” said Carla Frase, Executive Director.
The participating counties include Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson and Thayer.
“People who need to go to medical or other types of appointments are using the transportation service most,” said Cliff Lindell, Transportation Manager. Everyone wears a mask, we socially distance and there are plastic shields installed. We also clean at the end of every day and thoroughly clean every weekend. Every day is a challenge.”
Although all of the twenty Senior Centers administered by Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging (BRAAA) directly, contractually or by affiliate relationship are closed due to Covid-19, approximately 500 meals are Monday to Friday. Weekend meals are also available in most areas.
“The meals are provided for a suggested contribution of $4 for people over 60 years-of-age, but a $6 charge for anyone under 60,” said Carmen McKeever, Nutrition Manager. “We have a community in our service area the doesn’t have a restaurant, but they have a manufacturer and so they will often call the Senior Center and reserve meals.
“We’re sending out nutritious meals to someone who might not have access to food. Most all of the meals delivered are delivered by volunteers and during the height of COVID, that was difficult because most of our volunteers are seniors at high risk."
BRAAA services are funded through a combination of federal, state, county and city funds, as well as participant contributions for services and charitable contributions.
“The CARES Act has provided funding for some of the extra services like cleaning that we’ve needed during Covid closures,” said Frase. “We couldn’t do what we do without that funding right now.”
Kathy Erickson, Home and Community Options Manager, oversees the Care Management.
“We provide a comprehensive assessment for the elderly to determine their needs. We develop a plan for them to stay in their home safely with services. Everyone wants to be able to stay home, but it has to be safe,” said Erickson. “My staff say that they are glad to be someone their clients can rely on. They are often the eyes and ears of the family and a sounding board for the client. Sometimes we are their only contact with the outside world.”
Beth Williams, Fiscal Officer, said she gets a lot of the letters and thank you notes that come into the office.
“So many of them are so thankful that someone called and checked on them or brought them a meal. The clients and their families are so grateful,” said Williams. "We have so many services, but also give out a lot of information and resources to people who may not even know where to start."
For more information on Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, call 1-888-317-9417.