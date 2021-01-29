Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging serves community

“The meals are provided for a suggested contribution of $4 for people over 60 years-of-age, but a $6 charge for anyone under 60,” said Carmen McKeever, Nutrition Manager. “We have a community in our service area the doesn’t have a restaurant, but they have a manufacturer and so they will often call the Senior Center and reserve meals.

“We’re sending out nutritious meals to someone who might not have access to food. Most all of the meals delivered are delivered by volunteers and during the height of COVID, that was difficult because most of our volunteers are seniors at high risk."

BRAAA services are funded through a combination of federal, state, county and city funds, as well as participant contributions for services and charitable contributions.

“The CARES Act has provided funding for some of the extra services like cleaning that we’ve needed during Covid closures,” said Frase. “We couldn’t do what we do without that funding right now.”

Kathy Erickson, Home and Community Options Manager, oversees the Care Management.