Blue Rivers limiting transportation service

Blue Rivers Public Transit will be starting limited transit runs in Wymore and Beatrice on Monday June 1, 2020. We will be starting by focusing on medical appointments, pharmacy stops and grocery store runs. Further stops will be evaluated on a daily and weekly basis. All passengers must follow the Governor’s and the CDC recommendations of wearing a mask in public while in our vehicles riding to and from your destination. Call 402-223-1357 to schedule your ride.
