Blue Springs residence damaged in house fire

A residence was damaged during a house fire Thursday in Blue Springs.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Wymore Volunteer Fire Department at a house fire in Blue Springs.

When a sheriff’s office investigator arrived at the scene, he was briefed by the Wymore police chief who responded to assist until the sheriff’s office was dispatched. The investigator met with the homeowner, then with the Incident Commander with the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

A press release stated the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was called and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

