Chris Weber opened BlueMore Roasters in an effort to bring something new and different to the small town where he grew up.

After he graduated from high school and spent a few years in college he decided he wanted more.

“I just wanted to see what else what else was out there,” he said.

He worked in retail in Omaha for a while and was then transferred to New Mexico. Weber said he moved around for the last 15-20 years.

“I wasn’t around for my nephews when they were younger. I wanted to be around family.”

He returned to Wymore in late 2018 from the Portland where he had worked in a coffee shop. In the Pacific Northwest he learned how different coffee can be from what he grew up knowing.

“I found out I really enjoyed all of the different coffees that were available. Seattle has coffee shops on every corner.”

Weber said he had an uncle that roasted his own coffee for many years, and it was fun trying his new coffees. His uncle had inquired about commercial roasters and considered purchasing a machine, but instead retired and encouraged Weber to start a business.

He researched different types and styles before he bought a San Franciscan Roaster in May 2019 which looks like the front of a locomotive train.

“I wanted to open a roasting room with a window where people could watch, but I didn’t want to invest a lot of money," he said. "So, I set it up in my garage and it’s been great, but I’m already running out of space.

“Covid changed a five-year plan to going on a ten-year plan, but I still want to bring the experience to this area. It’s just something different.”

Weber said he owns a property near the old BlueMore Hotel in Blue Springs and anticipates opening a roasting room there eventually.

He said he enjoys providing education on coffee. Coffee beans are grown around the equator and the type of bean changes depending on the different soils and regions. The elevation the bean was grown at changes the flavor.

“I love the idea of roasting coffee because it’s a perfect combination of art and science," he said. “The process of roasting the bean with changes in temperature and time will affect the flavor. I work with the beans and the roast level to find its best flavor profile without adding any flavorings to them. I want the bean to speak for itself.”

Weber said he can roast up to six pounds of beans which only requires less than 15 minutes of actual roasting time. The preparation and different steps in the process requires more time.

He said he only grinds the beans when the customer wants it but does not grind everything. Grinding breaks down faster than whole beans.

“You can have a fresher, better tasting coffee if you grind your beans just before you brew it every day.”

Weber said his favorite coffee was a medium roast Guatemala.

He noted that BlueMore Roasters coffee was in a few local stores, but his focus has been on keeping the product fresh. Weber provides free delivery within 60 miles to grow his business.

He said he worked with some cold brews and offers that at local Farmer’s Markets.

“I’m trying to make connections at different locations," He said. “I just wanted to offer a business in my hometown. I see all of these small towns withering away and that can’t happen. We need smaller communities and they need to not go into the night.”

The name of the business - BlueMore Roasters - is a nod to Blue Springs and Wymore where he grew up.

More information can be found on the Facebook page.