Bob Morgan claims mayor seat

Bob Morgan will be the next mayor of Beatrice.

Based on unofficial results, Morgan colledted 2,124 votes in the general election to bellow candidate Gary Barnard's 1,579.

Both candidates currently serve on the Beatrice City Council. Morgan represents ward 1 and has served on the council for eight years. Barnard represents ward 4 and has served almost two years of the four-year term.

The race was to fill the position of two-term Mayor Stan Wirth who did not seek a third term.

Morgan retired from his role as Vice President of Program Development and Beatrice Campus Director for Southeast Community College in May 2021.

He said that he was humbled and felt fortunate to have likely won the election.

“I’m very happy that Beatrice voters have confidence in me to move the city ahead during the next four years," he said.

Barnard is a retired Beatrice native who worked in oil, commercial swine breeding and real-estate.

Barnard said that he felt like both he and Bob ran a good election.

"We had agreed at the very beginning that we were going to keep it civil and we did that," he said.

"We are moving forward because there is a lot of work to be done with the city council. I'm a team player. Bob and I agree on 95% of the issues before us in the council and we won't have any problems working together."