Bomgaars ladies night supports BCH

It is once again time for the Beatrice Bomgaars Store Ladies Night – a night of festive fun and fall shopping to support the Beatrice Community Hospital.

For the past six years, Bomgaars has held a Ladies Night. During this one evening, five percent of total sales has been donated to cancer centers or hospitals in the communities they serve. The first year Bomgaars donated more than $18,000 to the 21 locations participating. Last year, just over $104,000 was donated to 106 locations.

This year’s Bomgaars Ladies Night at the Beatrice store is set for 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Beatrice store has again chosen Beatrice Community Hospital to be the recipient of the evening’s donation. The donation will be based on total sales for the evening and a check will be presented to the BCH Foundation in December.

In 2021, Bomgaars presented the BCH Foundation with a check for $1,012.97.

Bomgaars makes this event special for shoppers with a discount and giveaways. BCH and BCH Foundation representatives will also be attending with giveaways and information about BCH Women’s Health Services.