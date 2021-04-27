Book drive a success

After the write up Dailey Sun gave about the book drive for Operation Paperback and the support we received, results had to be shared: Our town nearly donated as many books as San Antonio TX (7,000) to support Operation Paperback. We managed to raise just over 5,000 books—1,400 of which have been sent to bases in Poland, Turkey, Korea and Japan as well as veteran services in California and Wisconsin. More books will be sent in the coming weeks as new requests and funds for mailing costs are received.

We had a steady stream of people on April 18 keeping volunteers Laci Stohs, Patti Quattromani, Ben Schmitz, Kacey Petit, Brenda Wilcox, Robin and Jason Burianek, Colleen Schoneweis and Jay Seaton busy with sorting and identifying books to send. With the enthusiasm seen from the town, both individuals and businesses that offered support, we are all looking forward to doing the book drive again next year.

If you missed the book drive, would like to donate or have questions about how you can help locally please reach out to CarrieOPbookdrive@gmail.com.

In addition to the success of two large book drives within a month of each other, Operation Paperback is in need of requests from Active Military members, veterans and their families. Throughout this book drive it was brought to attention how few people who could benefit from this program, even know about it. If you are one of these individuals you can go to OperationPaperback.org or their Facebook page to request books for yourself or even organizations benefiting these individuals please reach out to Operation Paperback. Without requests this Organization may not exist any longer, depriving unknown masses the escape, learning and connection books can give those that are, or have given everything for us.

